Imagine Dragons announce 2022 tour stop in Jacksonville

Imagine Dragons are known for hit songs such as “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Radioactive.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine Dragons will be making a stop in the River City next year as part of their recently announced 'Mercury Tour'.

Produced by Live Nation, the 2022 tour kicks off on Feb. 6, 2022 in Miami and will stop at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville the very next day.

Their highly anticipated fifth studio album Mercury – Act 1 was released on Sept. 3, 2021. It marks the band’s first album since 2018’s ORIGINS.