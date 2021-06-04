Howl-O-Scream to 'terrify' SeaWorld for the first time

The event will haunt the Orlando theme park on select nights starting in September.

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time ever, Howl-O-Scream will "terrify" fans at SeaWorld Orlando.

The event has been a long-time staple during the fall at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and is now expanding its haunt to Orlando.

Howl-O-Scream will be on select nights starting Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 31. Tickets for the event go on sale June 4.

SeaWorld Orlando will still host its daytime event Halloween Spooktacular this fall. According to SeaWorld, it will be the only theme park in Orlando to offer both a family-friendly Halloween event and a more mature Halloween experience.

Thrill-seekers who attend Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld can experience haunted houses, scare zones and "roaming haunts," "frightful shows" and a "fiendishly interactive bar." Attendees can also ride rollercoasters and other attractions in the dark, with a Halloween twist, of course.

“SeaWorld Orlando fans love our extensive event line-up which includes a special event taking place every weekend of the year. Adding Howl-O-Scream to the calendar provides the missing element of a fright-filled Halloween event that we know our guests will welcome," said SeaWorld Orlando Park President Kyle Miller in a statement.

"With this addition, we become the only theme park in Orlando to offer both a daytime family-friendly Halloween and a nighttime horror Halloween for thrill-seekers,” Miller continued. “We are very excited to announce Howl-O-Scream today and look forward to sharing all of the amazing details of the event over the next few months.”

Fright seekers: A new terror surfaces. 😈



Howl-O-Scream, Orlando’s newest nighttime Halloween event, will terrify all who dare to take a dip. Experience 27 nights of fully immersive fear, with brand-new houses & scare zones. https://t.co/PsMeXRTx1u #howloscreamorlando pic.twitter.com/gVVpT5kItz — Howl-O-Scream Orlando (@howloscreamorl) June 4, 2021