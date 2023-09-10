Historic Florida Theatre to reopen end of October following lengthy renovations

The downtown Jacksonville gem is set to reopen with live music and a showing of the cult classic film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of downtown Jacksonville's most iconic properties will be back in business in no time.

The historic Florida Theatre is set to officially reopen Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. for a showing of the cult classic film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." The showing will feature live music by Annie Dukes which will be performed from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by the showing of Rocky Horror.

The grand reopening of the theatre will be on Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m. with Mayor Donna Deegan and other city leaders participating in a ribbon cutting ceremony inside the newly renovated auditorium.

The reopening will come more than three months after the 96-year-old theatre closed for renovations in July.

Renovations included painting over damaged, flaky walls to restore them to their former glory, with respect to the 1927 color palette. The entire heating, air conditioning, and ventilation systems have also been replaced. But one of the biggest changes theatre-goers will notice are the brand new public restrooms.

Renovations totaled $15 million, and came just in time for the theatre to celebrate 100 years being open.

"With its 100th birthday approaching, this is an exciting time to restore the Theatre to its full splendor," said Mayor Deegan. "I look forward to seeing the Theatre's facelift and supporting out City's vibrant performing arts scene by attending a show when it reopens -- and I encourage everyone to do the same."

Historic Florida Theatre to reopen following lengthy renovations 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

This isn't the first round of extensive renovations the theatre has seen.

Past renovations included replacing the 1,865 seats in the theatre, improving aisle lighting and handrails, and installing a brand new sound system. Funny enough, the theatre will reopen roughly 40 years after the last major renovation which was in 1983.

"I'm proud of our team's hard work and unwavering dedication to preserving the legacy and building the future of this historic Northeast Florida landmark for years to come,” said Nate Marty, CEO of Auld & White Constructors, who assisted with the renovations.