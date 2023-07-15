Here's your chance to make an appearance in a movie filmed in Georgia

ONE Compelling Picture, a faith-based production company, is looking for background extras to help film a scene as part of their movie, Redwood.

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Have you ever wanted to have the chance of making an appearance in the production of a movie? Here's your chance!

ONE Compelling Picture, a faith-based production company, is looking for background extras to help film a scene as part of their new movie, Redwood, according to a news release.

Redwood is a movie partly inspired by the horrific murders of Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin, Sidney Bryant, the movie's writer and director, told First Coast News. However, Bryant states that instead of the film portraying a Black teenager as the main character, the race of the main star is a white teenager because "God doesn't see color, we are all people at the end of the day."

According to the company's website, Compel Inner-Province LLC, the description of the movie reads as follows:

A mother’s greatest fear is to get a visit from police officers with news of the murder of her child… that fear becomes the worst nightmare of her life when justice for her child slowly becomes unattainable; it’s that nightmare that pushes Marsha Thompson to seek God for His divine favor in bringing the men who hunted down her 17-year-old son and killed him for jogging in the wrong neighborhood, to justice.

Filming for the scene will take place on Saturday at the Douglas Police Department, located at 225 West Bryant St. in Douglas, Georgia, about 40 miles west of Waycross, Georgia. The release states that the community protest scene will begin at 6 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m., as the scene will involve the "injustice murder of a young boy, and the protest is to promote unity, love, and social justice among the community and country."

Those interested in being a part of the film, are asked to complete a model release form, bring approved signage/posters found here, and bring another person, according to the company's Facebook post. A limited supply of release forms will be available at the time of the filming, the release states.