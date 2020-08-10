x
Have $200 million? Why not buy Jaguars owner Shad Khan's superyacht?

It's called the KISMET and it usually frequents Downtown Jacksonville, most times docking in front of the CSX building.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ever wonder what it costs to live the luxurious life of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan? Well for starters, you could buy his yacht for a whopping $200 million.

You know the one -- It's called the KISMET and it usually frequents Downtown Jacksonville, most times docking in front of the CSX building.

Built in 2014 and measuring about 300-feet long, the KISMET can accommodate 16 guests in eight staterooms. It also has a helipad, sundeck, swimming pool, a full-service spa and a one-of-a-kind outdoor fireplace.

It's being sold for exactly $199,039,663 by Moran Yacht & Ship.

If you want to know more about how you can buy this yacht or browse photos, click here.

