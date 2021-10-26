Haunted car wash opens in Jacksonville with proceeds going to charity

With every ticket purchase, you'll get a car wash for the night, a hunted experience and also a full-service wash to use at a later date.

Nothing is spookier than a dirty car. Luckily, you can get into the Halloween spirit and get your car washed at the same time!

Island Time's Haunted Car Wash is open in Jacksonville this year with all ticket sale proceeds going to charities including Operation New Uniform, Isaiah House, and Feet in Need.

With every ticket purchase, you'll get a car wash for the night, a hunted experience and also a full-service wash to use at a later date, great coupons, charity information and candy.

Tickets are $30 and you must book your slot in advance. But hurry, there are only two days left!

Tickets for Wednesday are sold out, but there are still spots open for Thursday and Friday of this week.