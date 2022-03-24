Universal Orlando announces dates for Halloween Horror Nights 31

This year, you'll want to make sure you "never go alone."

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's that time of year again. Universal Orlando has dropped the dates for Halloween Horror Nights 31 and it's warning you should "never go alone."

If you like getting scared, you'll want to mark your calendar for "the world's premier Halloween event" on select nights from Sept. 2 through Oct. 31.

"Its time to summon your scream squad," the theme park tweeted.

its time to summon your scream squad https://t.co/E5MsMj6NY0 pic.twitter.com/yHggEMUzaT — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) March 24, 2022

For years the theme park's annual event has been a Halloween staple, providing frights and haunts to guests of all ages; 2022 will be no different. Universal says Halloween Horror Nights 31 will include 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows.

As always, there will be themed foods and merchandise available during the after-hours event.

You'll have plenty of time to anticipate what themes, scare zones and houses Universal Orlando will concoct this year as certain tickets have already gone on sale.