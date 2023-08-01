Who's performing at halftime during the Jaguars playoff game Saturday?

Rumors swirl about the Jaguars/Chargers playoff game halftime show. We asked viewers who they want to see and in typical Duval fashion, they didn't disappoint. 😂

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just days away from the Jacksonville Jaguars, LA Charges wildcard game Saturday and the excitement around the First Coast is not only about the game. People want to know who's performing at halftime.

Naturally when people are buzzing about a topic and rumors are swirling, we take to social media to see what people are hearing. So we asked on First Coast News' Facebook page to see if anyone in the vast social media world has any knowledge who'll take the stage during halftime.

While we didn't get anyone in the know to spill the tea, what ensued were some hopes, dreams, demands and tons hilarity. In just over an hour the post had more than 400 comments and many were like Taylor De-Ann who said, "Here for the comments. This is why I love Duval. Y’all wild!"

Some of the more series inquiries made cases for Jacksonville natives to perform like Fred Durst/Limp Bizkit, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Lil Duval.

Many are saying Paul Wane of Middleburg who turned in a now viral performance playing the National Anthem to open the Jaguars' title game last week should play halftime.

It seems most commenters want to see local musician Lane Pittman performing the show.

Here are some other suggestions, comments and demands:

"Not the dude from last week or Fergie." - Caleb Clifton"

"Lane Pittman, the real Florida Man." - Branden Prato

"Lynyrd Skynyrd….or whomever calls themselves that now." - Doug Houser

"Lane Pittman is a true local legend that is #DTWD to the core. It only makes sense Jacksonville Jaguars. Do the right thing." - Benjamin Barfoot

"Urban Meyer performing 'Even the Loser' from TP" - Michael Durand

"Bet it’s KC & whoever is left of the sunshine band." - Paul Compagnon

"I am hoping for a Milli Vanilli tribute lip synchronized band..or.....Iggy Pop...?" - Frand Cody

"Somebody who can sing so you understand the words." - Debbie Watson Smith

