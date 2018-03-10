Mac and cheese candy canes are a thing and the world seems divided.

The consensus seems to be that candy canes are allowed to exist, as is mac and cheese. However, the crossroads at which these two dissimilar foods meet is perhaps the devil's playground.

Someone invented Mac and cheese candy cane 🤢🤮 — Dayniaa 🥀 (@Dayniaa) September 27, 2018

Mac and cheese candy canes?! I like mac and cheese, but not on a candy cane. — Iowa Traveler (@Westguytravel) October 1, 2018

They made Mac and Cheese candy cane now? I don't know about this one? pic.twitter.com/bp5hxTSyC1 — Ms. Death 💋 (@DeadZombie_girl) September 30, 2018

You can purchase them here but due to "extreme popularity" it is limited to one box per person.

What do you think? I, as someone afflicted with the inability to enjoy dairy products, live for a day when there is a dairy-free mac and cheese option that doesn't make me immediately aware of the fact that milk cannot grace my lips without consequence.

I don't think the candy cane option is for me though.

Destiny Johnson is a digital reporter who wants to know what you think about whether you think mac and cheese candy canes are an abomination or a late-night snack? Perfect for the holidays? Tweet her @hello_destiny.

© 2018 WTLV