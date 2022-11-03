Groove in the Grove music festival happening this weekend at Trailmark in St. Augustine

There will also be a market area with local vendors will feature jewelry, artwork, plants and more.

Northeast Florida’s top entertainers will be performing this weekend at 'Groove in the Grove' at TrailMark in St. Augustine.

Headliners include The Honey Hounds, The Band Be Easy and Cumberland.

In addition to music, there will be food trucks, including Hapa Li, Mama’s Food, Saffron, Mister Softee, and Tikiz Shaved Ice and Ice Cream, a beer and wine tent as well as a variety of beverages for purchase.

The events will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 805 TrailMark Drive in St. Augustine, FL 32092