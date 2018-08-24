Twitter user @costcoricebag (funny handle) used the first word of every tweet to tweet out all the lyrics of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

But it wasn't obvious the user just seamlessly worked it into their tweets.

Yes, even "scaramouch."

Did they pull off the greatest Twitter scheme of all time? They might have.

IS IT JUST ME, OR DID I JUST PULL OFF THE GREATEST TWITTER SCHEME OF ALL TIME?????



Read the first word of my tweets to find out.... — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018

Oh, and how did they get around those words like "Bismillah!" which aren't exactly part of anyone but Freddie Mercury's everyday vernacular? Answer:

Bismillah!

⚪️ we will not let him go



⚪️ let him go



🔘 never let him go https://t.co/SSkUbFx9L2 — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) June 11, 2018

And all this madness began on May 7 of this year. Here is their inaugural tweet:

Blows my mind that school used to go into JUNE and somehow I tolorated it — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) May 7, 2018

So here is to you @costcoricebag for more patience than I could ever have, for working "scaramouch" into tweets and tricking us all.

via GIPHY

Now, what's next?

Destiny Johnson is a digital reporter at First Coast News who reviews comics, does a true crime podcast, likes funny twitter jokes and hangs out with her dog. You can follow her on Twitter @hello_destiny.

