Gov. DeSantis signs off on 'Freedom Week' tax holiday, making entertainment and sporting events tax-free

Florida's newest Freedom Week Tax Holiday will begin July 1 and will include tax-free tickets to concerts, museums and even Jaguar games.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Floridians will be able to save some money this year during several sales tax holidays that will help people prepare for back-to-school, hurricane season and even summer fun.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 7061 Friday approving the three tax holidays established this session by the Florida Legislature.

The law renews two historic sales tax holidays for Florida consumers to prepare for back-to-school and hurricane season.

Additionally, a new tax holiday "2021 Freedom Week" was created to enable Floridians to save on summer supplies, activities and events.

*Information about the Back-to-School Tax Holiday and the Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday can be found at the bottom of this article.

Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday

Florida's new 2021 Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday will begin July 1 through July 7 to encourage residents to enjoy time outside of the house again.

DeSantis said the measure will help support local retail businesses and entertainment and boost Florida's economy.

Tax-free items will include the following events scheduled from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2021 (tickets must be booked in the July 1 - July 7 holiday window):

Live music events;

Live sporting events;

Movies at the movie theater;

Entry to a museum, including any annual passes;

Entry to a state park, including any annual passes;

Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theatre performance;

Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, or musical theatre performances;

Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event; or

Access or use of private and/or membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities.

The holiday also includes tax-free purchases on Florida-related recreational supplies including boating and water activity, camping, fishing, general outdoor supplies and sports equipment.

The criteria for tax-free savings on boating and water activities include:

The first $75 on the price of life jackets and coolers;

The first $50 on the price of safety flares;

The first $150 on the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable water tubes;

The first $300 on the price of paddleboards and surfboards;

The first $500 on the price of canoes and kayaks;

The first $75 on the price of paddles and oars; and

The first $25 on the price of snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks.

Floridians may also enjoy tax-free purchases on the following camping supplies:

The first $200 on the price of purchase of tents;

The first $50 on the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs; and

The first $30 on the price of camping lanterns and flashlights.

Florida shoppers more interested in fishing can find savings on:

The first $75 on the price of individual rods and reels; or

The first $150 on the price of a set of rods and reels;

The first $30 on the price of tackle boxes or bags; and

The first $5 on the price of individual bait or fishing tackle; or

The first $10 on the price of multiple bait and tackle items sold together.

Other recreational savings include tax-free purchases such as:

Up to the first $15 on the price of sunscreen or insect repellant;

The first $100 on a pair of sunglasses;

The first $200 on a pair of binoculars;

The first $30 on the price of water bottles;

The first $50 on the price of hydration packs;

The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills;

The first $50 of the sales price of bicycle helmets; and

The first $250 of the sales price of bicycles.

Floridians can also save on equipment used for individual or team sports purposes. This does not include clothing or footwear selling for $40 or less.

Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday

The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will run over ten days, beginning on May 28 through June 6.

Floridians can purchase these hurricane preparation supplies tax-free:

Portable self-powered light source selling for $40 or less;

Certain portable radios selling for $50 or less;

Tarps selling for $100 or less;

Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits selling for $100 or less;

A gas or diesel fuel tank selling for $50 or less;

Packages of certain battery types, selling for $50 or less;

A nonelectric food storage cooler selling for $60 or less;

Portable generators for use in a power outage selling for $1,000 or less;

Reusable ice selling for $20 or less; and

Portable power banks selling for $60 or less.

Back-to-School Tax Holiday

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is scheduled from July 31 through August 9. Florida families will be eligible to purchase clothing and school supplies without paying sales tax. School-related items include: