Glass Animals bringing 'Dreamland Tour' to The Amp in September

Last week, the band was selected as 2021 Billboard Music Awards finalists for Top Rock Song “Heat Waves” and Top Rock Album Dreamland.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Bring on those peanut butter vibes.

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre announced Tuesday that genre-mashing hit makers Glass Animals plan to bring their “Dreamland Tour” to The Amp on in September for a full capacity concert.

The show will take place on Sept. 7 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $38 to $55 and go on sale Thursday. You can buy them at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.