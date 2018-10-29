A spooky playlist of the world's top Halloween songs was conjured up Monday by music streaming platform Spotify.

Old favorites like Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and Ray Parker Jr.'s "Ghostbusters" top the list which also includes classics like "This is Halloween," "Monster Mash" and more.

The playlist "Top Streamed Halloween Songs Globally" is based on statistics gathered over the past three Halloweens and is as follows:

  1. Michael Jackson - Thriller
  2. Ray Parker, Jr. - Ghostbusters
  3. Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers - Monster Mash
  4. Blue Öyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper
  5. AC/DC - Highway to Hell
  6. The Citizens of Halloween - This Is Halloween
  7. Warren Zevon - Werewolves Of London
  8. Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me
  9. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince - A Nightmare on My Street
  10. Santana - Black Magic Woman
  11. Stevie Wonder - Superstition
  12. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins - I Put a Spell on You
  13. Electric Light Orchestra - Evil Woman
  14. Talking Heads - Psycho Killer
  15. The Rolling Stones - Sympathy for the Devil
  16. Ozzy Osbourne - Bark at the Moon
  17. Oingo Boingo - Dead Man’s Party
  18. The Cranberries - Zombie
  19. Little Nell - Time Warp
  20. Whodini - Freaks Come out at Night

"Thriller" is also the number 1 most streamed Halloween song in the U.S., according to Spotify.

The top 20 streamed Halloween songs in the U.S. are:

  1. Michael Jackson - Thriller
  2. Bobby "Boris" Pickett - Monster Mash
  3. Ray Parker, Jr. - Ghostbusters
  4. Blue Öyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper
  5. AC/DC - Highway to Hell
  6. The Citizens of Halloween - This Is Halloween
  7. Warren Zevon - Werewolves of London
  8. Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me
  9. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince - A Nightmare on My Street
  10. Santana - Black Magic Woman
  11. Stevie Wonder - Superstition
  12. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins - I Put a Spell on You
  13. Electric Light Orchestra - Evil Woman
  14. Talking Heads - Psycho Killer
  15. Oingo Boingo - Dead Man’s Party
  16. The Rolling Stones - Sympathy for the Devil
  17. Ozzy Osbourne - Bark at the Moon
  18. Whodini - Freaks Come out at Night
  19. Little Nell - Time Warp
  20. The Cranberries - Zombie

Spotify also found that the United States comes in third for the amount of Halloween music streamed. Canada is number 1 followed by Ireland, which is arguably considered the birthplace of Halloween tradition.

The top 20 countries for Halloween listenings are:

  1. Canada
  2. Ireland
  3. US
  4. UK
  5. Italy
  6. Austria
  7. Germany
  8. Luxembourg
  9. Belgium
  10. Spain
  11. Portugal
  12. France
  13. Finland
  14. Poland
  15. Cyprus
  16. Japan
  17. Norway
  18. Romania
  19. Australia
  20. Bulgaria

