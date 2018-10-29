A spooky playlist of the world's top Halloween songs was conjured up Monday by music streaming platform Spotify.

Old favorites like Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and Ray Parker Jr.'s "Ghostbusters" top the list which also includes classics like "This is Halloween," "Monster Mash" and more.

The playlist "Top Streamed Halloween Songs Globally" is based on statistics gathered over the past three Halloweens and is as follows:

Michael Jackson - Thriller Ray Parker, Jr. - Ghostbusters Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers - Monster Mash Blue Öyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper AC/DC - Highway to Hell The Citizens of Halloween - This Is Halloween Warren Zevon - Werewolves Of London Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince - A Nightmare on My Street Santana - Black Magic Woman Stevie Wonder - Superstition Screamin’ Jay Hawkins - I Put a Spell on You Electric Light Orchestra - Evil Woman Talking Heads - Psycho Killer The Rolling Stones - Sympathy for the Devil Ozzy Osbourne - Bark at the Moon Oingo Boingo - Dead Man’s Party The Cranberries - Zombie Little Nell - Time Warp Whodini - Freaks Come out at Night

"Thriller" is also the number 1 most streamed Halloween song in the U.S., according to Spotify.

The top 20 streamed Halloween songs in the U.S. are:

Michael Jackson - Thriller Bobby "Boris" Pickett - Monster Mash Ray Parker, Jr. - Ghostbusters Blue Öyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper AC/DC - Highway to Hell The Citizens of Halloween - This Is Halloween Warren Zevon - Werewolves of London Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince - A Nightmare on My Street Santana - Black Magic Woman Stevie Wonder - Superstition Screamin’ Jay Hawkins - I Put a Spell on You Electric Light Orchestra - Evil Woman Talking Heads - Psycho Killer Oingo Boingo - Dead Man’s Party The Rolling Stones - Sympathy for the Devil Ozzy Osbourne - Bark at the Moon Whodini - Freaks Come out at Night Little Nell - Time Warp The Cranberries - Zombie

Spotify also found that the United States comes in third for the amount of Halloween music streamed. Canada is number 1 followed by Ireland, which is arguably considered the birthplace of Halloween tradition.

The top 20 countries for Halloween listenings are:

Canada Ireland US UK Italy Austria Germany Luxembourg Belgium Spain Portugal France Finland Poland Cyprus Japan Norway Romania Australia Bulgaria

Listen to the most streamed Halloween songs around the world here.

