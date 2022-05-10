Get paid $1,000 to binge-watch Disney Halloween movies

The company is looking for one special fan to binge-watch 10 wholesome horror movies this spooky season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you a lover of all things horror and Halloween?

Shane Co. will pay one person $1,000 to binge-watch 10 of Disney’s darker classics.

These Disney tales will take you to hair-raising destinations like the Land of the Dead (Coco) and Halloween Town (The Nightmare Before Christmas).

You can either go it alone or find a partner to dive into a night of spooky Disney flicks. It’s okay to call for backup if you scare easily, as long as you answer our questionnaire afterward without any help!

Disney Halloween Movies to Choose From:

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus 2

Halloweentown

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Halloweentown High

Return to Halloweentown

Twitches

Twitches Too

Coco

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Haunted Mansion

Under Wraps

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire

Frankenweenie

Edward Scissorhands

Escape to Witch Mountain

Phantom of the Megaplex

The Scream Team

Zombies

Zombies 2

Requirements:

Watch any 10 movies from the Disney Halloween movie list above

Answer questions provided about each movie

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply

To apply, you must follow this link where you’ll be asked to tell Shane Co. why you should be selected for this binge-watch, and which Halloween movie is your favorite.

The deadline for contest entries is November 1, 2022.