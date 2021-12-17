Garth Brooks joins Good Morning Jacksonville ahead of Florida show

Garth Brooks joined the crew of Good Morning Jacksonville to talk about his upcoming stadium show in Orlando.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Garth Brooks, one of the most famous musicians on the planet, will be performing his one and only Florida show of this upcoming tour in Orlando.

Ticket sales began today, and he took some time to speak with the crew of Good Morning Jacksonville about the show and getting people from the First Coast down to Central Florida to see him.

The show is March 26 at Camping World Stadium.