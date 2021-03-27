FSCJ theater students to perform "A World Distanced" to highlight pandemic triumphs, tragedies

The performance is Sunday at 3 p.m. at the south campus on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 2020 is a year many won't forget and students at Florida State College at Jacksonville are performing dances, monologues and songs about how COVID-19 changed our culture and our lives.

"A World Distanced" is made up of 14 students and others who will perform live and according to the college, "feature songs from Broadway musicals, monologues compiled by Professor of English Tim Gilmore and dances choreographed by Professor Kristen Sullivan.

The performance is Sunday at 3 p.m. at the FSCJ South Campus on Beach Boulevard.