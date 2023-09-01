x
New date set for Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Jacksonville concert

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were set to perform at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville in January but the show was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video was originally published Jan. 9, 2023

Fans were all set to take a trip down memory lane in January with Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons when the rock 'n' roll legends were set to play at the Florida Theatre. The downtown Jacksonville show was canceled, however, after representatives for the group said there were "unforeseen circumstances" and an "unforeseen medical procedure."

The group canceled several other dates, but all seems to be well now as Valli, 89, is back on tour. And yes, he has rescheduled his date at The Florida Theatre.

According to the singer's website, he'll be performing in Jacksonville Nov. 16. Click here to purchase tickets.

Starting the in 1960s, some of the singer's more popular songs include "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "My Eyes Adored You," "Grease," "Walk Like A Man," "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "December 1963."

Known for his powerful falsetto, Valli, was born in Newark, N.J. in 1934 with the name Francesco Stephen Castelluccio.

Alan Kalter, Paul Williams, and Frankie Valli on the red carpet at the 2015 Starkey Hearing Foundation So The World May Hear Awards Gala at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on July 26, 2015 in St. Paul, Minnesota
Singer Frankie Valli performs onstage during Fox's "American Idol 2013" Finale Results Show at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

