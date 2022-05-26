For Sale: ‘Van Zant House,’ childhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special

If you're a fan of the band, there's some interesting music memorabilia throughout the home and a retro telephone just three steps towards the door.

In Birmingham, they love the governor and in Jacksonville, well, they love Lynyrd Skynyrd.

This historic childhood home of the Van Zant family is up for sale in Hillcrest neighborhood of Jacksonville, according to a Loopnet listing.

The house on Woodcrest Road is the childhood home Lynyrd Skynyrd founder Ronnie Van Zant, and current lead singer Johnny Van Zant, as well as .38 Special singer Donnie Van Zant.

The listing says the property sits on eight lots, which are deeded together.

The home isn't free as a bird, however. Loopnet currently lists it at $629,000.

The house has been operating as a vacation rental property, according to Vanzanthouse.com. The listing on Loopnet says that the vacation rental helps drive income and is an "excellent cash flow property".

If you're a fan of the band, there's some interesting music memorabilia throughout the home, a vintage 1938 Brunswick pool table and a retro telephone just three steps towards the door.

However, it says the home is a work in progress. Meaning, it may take a simple kind of man to love and understand the historic space.

"Much of the structure was built by Lacy Van Zant himself, along with members of the family and local friends and neighbors," the website reads.

"It is being restored to look like it did in the 1960s and 1970s (sort of like Graceland) with a few modern touches. If your expectation is that of a perfect 21st century modern home, you are likely to be disappointed. If you can overlook a few quirks and flaws, you will really enjoy the good vibrations of this historic property. "

"The epic rise to fame of the original version of Lynyrd Skynyrd was tragically cut short by a plane crash in 1977 that took Ronnie's life, and that of several other members of the band. But their music will live forever, and hopefully this house will stand as well as a living tribute to the Van Zants."