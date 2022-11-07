First Coast News+ launches 24/7 streaming on Roku, Fire TV

First Coast News On Your Side+ is always on, stream now on Roku & Fire TV. It's free!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News On Your Side has launched First Coast News+, a new and improved streaming app on Roku and Fire TV, bringing you more live and on demand, local and breaking news, 24/7.

On First Coast News+, you can watch local news live or on demand. You’ll always find the latest weather forecast, plus new shows, extended coverage and more for FREE.

Stream our best storytelling and investigations like Unsolved. We know you love your First Coast News On Your Side specials. This is where you can find Hurricane Ready 2022: 40 Years of Forecasting, Lewis and Clark as well as Emmy Award winning presentations like D-Day: 75th Anniversary Rendezvouz with History and Voices of Valor.

Plus, you'll find your favorite dishes from across the region on First Coast Foodies.

You can also stream the latest Jaguar news from Locked On.

And, we're debuting a new VERIFY show dedicated to helping you separate true and false information.

To download First Coast News+ go to Roku or Fire TV, visit the Search option within the app, and search for First Coast News On Your Side.

Download the app for FREE and enjoy our exclusive content! It is one more way First Coast News is On Your Side.