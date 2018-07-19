Kick butt woman and the lives that made them the way they are is this week's overarching theme. I picked up "The Life of Captain Marvel" and "Paper Girls." Let's talk comics!

Title: The Life of Captain Marvel

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Author: Margaret Stohl

Cover art by: Julian Tedesco

Penciler: Marguerite Sauvage and Carlos Pacheco

Published: July 18, 2018

Rating:

I wasn't a huge fan of Captain Marvel, honestly. One time she was mean to a character I really liked named Aurora Beaubier and I have been holding a grudge ever since. Ha! But this comic was really good. It gives you a look at who Carol was before she was Captain Marvel. She comes from a family with issues and a history of abuse and I liked being able to see the more human side of her, Skrull powers aside. I picked up this comic at Coliseum of Comics on Park Street in Jacksonville.

Title: Paper Girls Vol. 1

Publisher: Image Comics

Author: Brian K. Vaughan

Art by: Cliff Chiang, Matt Wilson

Published: March 30, 2016

Rating: T+

So I am late to this game. I know. Every time I walk into the comic store I am like 'Destiny, you should get this comic' and then I don't. Well, I finally did! And man, I wish I would have listened to myself sooner. "Paper Girls" was so good. It's about a ragtag group of newspaper deliver girls and some weird sci-fi stuff. It's 80s nostalgia (I wasn't born then but I get the vibe) meets alien invasion? Or people from the future invasion? I don't know, pick it up, check it out!

