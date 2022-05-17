First Coast Comedy hosting first show at new venue in Atlantic Beach Saturday

First Coast Comedy says it's comedians specialize in improvisation comedy, meaning the shows are based entirely on your suggestions.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Get ready to laugh! First Coast Comedy, Jacksonville's newest improv comedy troupe, will be hosting it's first show this weekend in Mayport.

First Coast Comedy says it's comedians specialize in improvisation comedy, meaning the shows are based entirely on your suggestions.

"Our trained comedy professionals have no plan and willingly dive headfirst into almost any challenge the audience will throw at them, resulting in unforgettably hilarious moments," says the company on its website.

It says, for those reasons, no two shows are ever the same.

Tickets for Saturday's show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., start at just $17. First Coast Comedy is located at 2292 Mayport Road #35.