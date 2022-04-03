'Tradition!': Fiddler on the Roof playing for Jacksonville audiences

The show tells the stories of "fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family," the FSCJ Artist Series says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of Broadway's longest-running productions is coming to Jacksonville! "Fiddler on the Roof," presented by the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville, opens at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday night.

The show tells the stories of "fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family," the FSCJ Artist Series says in a release announcing opening night of the show, anchored by a "wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra."

The award-winning musical runs Tuesday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 7. Directed by Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher, the production is a fresh take on the beloved classic, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

The touring production was delayed 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks are required for all patrons in the venue. Scroll down for more COVID-19 safety information.

Tickets are on sale now for the following performance dates and times:

Tuesday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 5 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at 904-632-5000. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for a discount on tickets to most shows.

The show features Broadway classic songs including "Tradition," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," introducing a new generation to the celebration "To joy! To love! To life!"

The original production won 10 Tony Awards, including a special award for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time.

Following an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic, Israeli theatre and film star Yehezkel Lazarov, will lead the show’s triumphant return as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof. See the fresh take on this beloved masterpiece in Jax. Nov 7-12. https://t.co/Y362FV8zRJ @FiddlerBroadway pic.twitter.com/2mKZxLqbSH — FSCJ Artist Series (@TheArtistSeries) October 25, 2021

The following information is provided on the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville's website regarding COVID-19 safety measures at the Times-Union Center:

Masks are required to be worn by all patrons while in the venue. Other COVID-19 related health protocols may be in effect at the time of performance, including, without limitation, required: temperature checks, testing, confirmation of prior travel to restricted areas and/or confirmation of no known symptoms of and exposure to COVID-19. We reserve the right to unilaterally make changes to health protocols according to updated public health guidance, applicable law or contractual obligation. Future updates will be provided to ticket holders prior to the performance. Any ticket holder who does not comply with any COVID-19 related health protocol will be required to leave the theater. Guests with accessibility questions, or who require additional assistance related to the venue’s COVID-19 policies may email info@fscjartistseries.org or call (904) 632-5000. Please note: This event is being planned at full capacity, subject to applicable law and governmental approval.

