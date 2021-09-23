Fans asked to send cards, well wishes to 'Creature from the Black Lagoon' actor

Ricou Browning is reportedly in poor health, and several people on Facebook are trying to get fans to send get-well cards and well wishes to him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you send a card to the Gill-Man, the gods of horror will bless you.

It's what one Facebook page posted, advocating for cards and letters for Ricou Browning, the stuntman who starred in all three The Creature from the Black Lagoon movies during the underwater scenes.

Browning is reportedly in poor health, and several people on Facebook are trying to get fans to send get-well cards and well wishes to him.

"I just had a call from Ricou Browning's daughter,' re-posted Monsterama on Facebook. "He isn't doing very well right now, and any hard copy letters or get well cards would be very appreciated."

In The Revenge of the Creature, the first sequel for the sci-fi classic, producers shot several scenes in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Historical Society. The scenes include shots of the old Lobster House Restaurant on the Southbank which burned down in 1962.

You can send mail to the following address:

Ricou Browning

5221 SW 196 Lane

Southwest Ranches,

FL 33332