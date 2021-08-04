Fall Out Boy will miss several Hella Mega dates after positive COVID-19 test

This comes just five days after the band played in Jacksonville as part of the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Green Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fall Out Boy will miss next the next few shows after an individual touring with the band tested positive for COVID-19, according to an Instagram post.

This comes just five days after the band played here in Jacksonville as part of the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Green Day.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York and Boston shows of the Hella Mega Tour due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COIVD," posted the band. "It's important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated."

The news comes as COVID-19 cases are surging along the First Coast. At this time, there has been no connection made between the show in Jacksonville and the positive COVID-19 case.