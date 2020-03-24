JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A creepy haunted house in California is offering a virtual tour during its closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour brings virtual guests inside the famous Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, which is claimed by many to be haunted by the ghosts of those killed with Winchester rifles.

Sarah Pardee Winchester lived in the house, which was under construction for 33 years before she died and features an odd array of stairways to nowhere and other architectural curiosities.

It's said that she fell mad after her infant daughter died of childhood illness and a few years later her husband was taken from her by tuberculosis.

The tour is available free right here, will remain available until the house reopens.

For more information about the home, click here.

