Everything you need to know if you're attending the Jacksonville Jazz Festival

The free event includes food vendors, drinks, community and of course music! It will take place May 26 to May 29.

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns Memorial Day Weekend to Downtown Jacksonville, featuring artists such as Patti LaBelle, George Benson and many more.

Be sure to bring your own chairs to the event.

The Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition presented by Keyboard Connection will kick the festival off on Thursday, followed by three days of entertainment on two stages along the St. Johns River for you to groove at daily.

The festival is free to attend, but upgraded premium experiences are available for purchase! Find out more information about Preferred Seating and VIP Experience Packages.

Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition presented by Keyboard Connection – The Piano Place: Thursday, May 26: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Florida Theatre

Swingin’ Stage – Riverfront Plaza & Groovin’ Stage – Ford on Bay:

Friday, May 27: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 28: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 29: 4 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Road Closures

Road closures and restricted street access will begin on Monday, May 23 and will continue through Tuesday, May 31.

Monday, May 23 6:00 AM (to end Tuesday 5/31 12:00 AM) Hogan St. from Water St. to the riverwalk

Tuesday, May 24 6:00 AM (to end Tuesday 5/31 12:00 AM) Continue with previous closure Independent Dr. from Hogan St. to Laura St.

Thursday, May 26 6:00 AM (to end Monday 5/30 12:00AM) Continue with all previous closures Independent Dr. from Laura St. to Newnan St. Main St. Bridge northbound exit to Newnan St. Laura St. from Bay St. to Independent Dr., limited access to Wells-Fargo parking garage from Laura St.

Friday, May 27 (to end Monday 5/30 12:00AM) Continue with all previous closures Partial Closure: Hogan St. at Water St.



Prohibited Parking

Street parking will begin to be suspended for both sides of the roads in and around the festival on Sunday, May 22 at 6pm and will resume beginning Monday, May 30, unless otherwise specified. Please do not park within these following areas as the meters will be bagged. Vehicles are subject to ticketing and towing if improperly parked.

Sunday, May 22 parking prohibited beginning 6:00PM Hogan St. from Bay St. to the riverwalk (resume Tuesday 5/31) Liberty St. from Bay St. to the riverwalk (resume Tuesday 5/31)

Monday, May 23 parking prohibited beginning 6:00 PM Independent Dr. from Hogan St. to Main St. Bridge Newnan St. from Bay St. to Independent Dr. Market St. from Bay St. to Coastline Dr.

Tuesday, May 24 parking prohibited beginning 6:00 PM Laura St. from Independent Dr. to Bay St.

Wednesday, May 25 parking prohibited beginning 6:00 PM Newnan St. from Bay St. to the riverwalk Coastline Dr. from Hyatt Parking Garage to Market St.



Traffic information

