Everything you need to know about the Clay County Fair from traffic to ride safety

The Clay County fair begins Thursday and runs through April 10.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The 36th Annual Clay County Fair is two days away and with it will come traffic, safety precautions, and new attractions for thousands in attendance.

"Last year we had record crowds, and we could see that again this year which means at any time we could have 20,000 people getting into and out of the fair," Clay County Sheriff, Michelle Cook, said.

"Make sure you leave at least 20 minutes early, so you can get there," said Clay County Board of County Commissioners chairman, Wayne Bolla. "So when you're packing up your car to come here, and you have your water, your phone and your kids, make sure you pack your patience as well."

State Road 16 is expected to be backed up with traffic during the duration of the fair, as it is the only way into and out of the fair.

The main parking lot is located at the west entrance off State Road 16. Once inside the fair, the Clay County Sheriff's office has a tip to keep your loved ones safe.

"I want you take day-of photographs of anyone in your party who may be considered vulnerable, this may include kids, elderly, or anyone who may wander off," Cook said.

Ride safety is and continues to be paramount at the fair. Ride inspections started on Monday and will continue to take place through Thursday.

In addition, an onsite safety coordinator will be there during the duration of the fair.

"Who's primary job is to walk around and continue to monitor the rides and make sure that everybody can come here to do what they wanted to do which is to have great times with their families," Andy Deggeller, CEO of Deggeller Attractions, said.

A new attraction coming to the fair this year is 'Ag Town'

"One of the things we added is our new 'Ag Town' we'll have seven different buildings in 'Ag Town' where people can come learn about different parts of agriculture so make sure you visit that in front of the live stock barn," Clay County Fair director, Tasha Hyder, said.