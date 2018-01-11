Throughout the month of November, several Jacksonville businesses are offering children ages 12 and under free admission to celebrate "Kids Free November." It kicks off Nov. 1.

Here is your ultimate guide to the businesses offering free kid admission and what it includes!

ADVENTURE LANDING:

Kids 12 and under can play a free round of mini-golf with an adult ticket

ADVENTURE KAYAK FLORIDA:

Free kayak or canoe rental for up to 3 children with a purchase of an adult kayak or canoe rental

CATTY SHACK RANCH WILDLIFE SANCTUARY:

Up to 5 children get in free with an adult ticket

CUMMER MUSEUM OF ART & GARDENS:

Up to 5 children get in free with an adult ticket

DURKEEVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY:

Free child ticket with a purchase of an adult ticket

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN:

Up to 5 children get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket

JACKSONVILLE ICE & SPORTSPLEX:

Kids get in free with an adult ticket

JACKSONVILLE ZOO AND GARDENS:

Up to 5 children get in free with a purchase of an adult ticket

KAYAK AMELIA:

Free child tour or rental with the purchase of an adult tour or rental

KING PINS BOWLING CENTER:

Up to 5 children play free with the purchase of an adult ticket

MAIN EVENT:

Children 12 and under will receive a free 15-minute game card

MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART JACKSONVILLE (MOCA):

MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND HISTORY (MOSH):

Up to 5 children get in free with the purchase of an adult

RITZ THEATRE AND MUSEUM:

UP THE CREEK XPEDITIONS:

A child can paddle for free with a paying adult on any kayak or canoe trip

