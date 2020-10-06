'You too have a voice': UNF virtual vigil to emphasize change, racial justice

The vigil will be live-streamed on the UNF Facebook page and honor the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The University of North Florida is holding a virtual vigil Wednesday to honor the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor. Their lives were lost due to racial injustice and police brutality.

Whitney Meyer, the Director of Community Alliance for Students at the university and event coordinator hopes the vigil will bring the UNF and Jacksonville community together in a time of need.

The event called “Be The Change,” starts at 8 p.m. The event calls for racial justice after the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor.

“We want to mourn together, honor together and we also want to establish our commitment to our UNF students,” said Meyer.

That commitment is to expanding UNF’s diversity and emphasize that Black lives matter.

“You too have a voice, that you too have something special inside of you, that you can change the world,” Meyer said.

Anyone in the Jacksonville community can attend the live stream on the UNF Facebook page. It will also be posted to their YouTube channel, giving everyone the opportunity to participate together.

“All of us are grieving at this time,” Meyer said.

Remarks will be shared by the president of the Black Student Union, UNF alumna Representative Tracie Davis, and University President David Szymanski.