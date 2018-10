JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The WWE SmackDown Live is heading to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena next year.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. It will host a lineup of some of America's favorite wrestlers such as AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, the Miz, Samoa Joe and Carmella.

Pre-sale for tickets is Nov. 1. If you sign up for their newsletter, you will receive an exclusive pre-sale code.

A date for general ticket sales was not announced.

