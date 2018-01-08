Hot dog - the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making some visits in Jacksonville this week, continuing a tradition started with the first sausage-shaped vehicle created in 1936 by Carl Mayer.

One of six 27-foot-long, 11-foot-high and 8-foot-wide Weinermobiles that steam around the country on promotional tours annually will be in Jacksonville’s Southside and Arlington areas from Thursday through Sunday.

Fans can “ketchup” with the Weinermobile at:

1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Walmart at 8011 Merrill Road.

1 to 7 p.m. Friday at Walmart at 8808 Beach Blvd.

8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the annual “Touch a Truck” show at Regency Square Mall at 9501 Arlington Expressway.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Walmart at 9550 Baymeadows Road.

Two “hotdoggers” - college students who do the tours - will be handing out Wiener Whistles, coupons and food samples as well as playing various games from the red and bun-colored conveyance that is just about 60 hot dog’s long.

For more information, go to oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.

Click here to read the Times-Union story.

