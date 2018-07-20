JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fundraiser for fallen JSO officer Lance Whitaker is happening on Saturday, July 21.

He was killed in the line of duty earlier this year. Whitaker left behind a family including a young son, which is why the community is coming together to raise funds and form a trust.

The American Legion Post 137 on San Juan Avenue will have their pool open. It’s free to enter and runs from noon until 4 p.m. They’re grilling-up some burgers and hot dogs, and shirts with Whitaker’s badge number will also be on sale.

“These officers go to work every day and see things the rest of us wouldn’t want to see, so it’s a lot and just to get that thank you from the community just means so much to our men and women who serve the blue line,” Janet Saunier of Homes for Heroes said.

Several patrol cars and first responder vehicles will also be on display for the kids to checkout.

