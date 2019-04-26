There are a lot of things happening around Jacksonville this weekend. Here are some of the best events that you do not want to miss.

Joseph A. Strasser Butterfly Festival

Each year, Tree Hill Nature Center hosts this unique community event that culminates in a live butterfly release. The event has animal encounters, live music and games!

TIME: 10.a.m - 4 p.m.

Find more info here.

2019 Strides for Pride 5K

Ready to Stride for Pride? The 8th Annual Strides for Pride 5K will be held on Saturday. Strides for Pride brings the LGBTQ and Ally community together to support Jacksonville’s youth.

This is a fun and exciting race for all skill levels. Be a part of it, and bring your family and friends to cheer participants along.

Register here

Guns N’ Hoses Boxing Tournament

It’s police versus firefighters at the 21st Annual Guns N’ Hoses Charity Boxing Tournament on Saturday. Join them for a night of entertainment and excitement! Get your VIP ticket, general admission, or reserve your table today for this main event.

Jacksonville's Guns N’ Hoses event is put on by the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation and is our largest fundraiser of the year. The first event took place in 1999.

WHEN & WHERE: 6:30 p.m. at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

More info here

Jax Poetry Fest: Party in the Park

Join Friends of Hemming Park, The Performers Academy, Hope at Hand, Inc. and the Florida Humanities Council for an evening of spoken word, music, food and fun during Jax Poetry Fest. A host of activities in the park all month long and will wrap things up with the biggest poetry celebration Jacksonville has ever seen.



Food trucks, hands-on poetry activities, adult beverages and a very special VIP experience with tickets available here.

Riverside Avondale Preservation 45th Annual Home Tour

Each spring, residents of the Riverside Avondale Historic District open their homes to benefit Riverside Avondale Preservation, an official partner of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Riverside Avondale's dedicated grassroots preservation organization. This Saturday and Sunday, doors open once again for a two-day, self-guided tour.

Tickets can only be purchased online at raphometour.com or at RAP's office 2623 Herschel Street.