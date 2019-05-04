There are a lot of things happening around Jacksonville this weekend! Here are some of the best events that you do not want to miss

Disney on Ice 👸

Moana is making her Disney on Ice debut in this year's show titled 'Dare to Dream!' which will take place at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The four-day event kicks off on Thursday, April 4 and lasts until Sunday.The event features Moana, as she goes on a quest with demigod Maui to save her island and find her identity.

The Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show

The show is happening this weekend at Metropolitan Park and Marina. Boats of all sizes, marine products, services and more will be on display both in and out of the water. There will be more than 50 different boat brands.

Friday, April 5 - noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

24th Annual Rhythm and Ribs Festival 🍖

St. Augustine's annual Rhythm & Ribs Festival celebrates delicious barbecue, music and good times, with live entertainment and chefs competing for the best BBQ. The 2019 festival will take place Friday through Sunday, April 5 through 7, 2019, at Francis Field.

Library hosts new parents event this weekend

Gear up mamas! The Jacksonville Public Library is hosting an event this weekend for women that are expecting, new parents and caregivers.

UF Health and Grow Family and also helping organize this celebration for mama and baby at the Jacksonville Main Library located at 303 N Laura Street from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Turkish Food Festival

This will be a foodie destination FOR SURE. This afternoon of Turkish Cuisine experiences includes dishes such as gyro, chicken shish kebab with rice,

baklava, flatbread with fillings and so much more!

