It's Leap Day weekend, meaning it's the perfect time to get out and enjoy the events happening on the First Coast!

World of Nations Celebration

Saturday, February 29rd: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 1st: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m

Sunday, March 1st: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m The Ford on Bay (288 E. Bay St.)

Tickets: $5

If you've ever wanted to visit a foreign country, grab your passport and travel through the World of Nations! You'll experience the food, music, and customs from countries near and far.

Monster Jam

Saturday, 7 p.m.

TIAA Bank Field

Tickets: $15 - $75

Some call it full-throttle family fun! Monster Jam is back on the First Coast at TIAA Bank Field. 12,000 pound trucks will tear up the dirt, while pushing all limits in freestyle and racing competitions.

Jax Book Fest 2020

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Jacksonville Public Library Main

FREE!

Since Leap Year only comes around every four years, use the extra to do something different!

Interact with more than 80 local and national author during the Jax Book Fest at the Main Public Library downtown.

New York Times Best Seller, Brad Meltzer is the keynote speaker. There will be book signings, fun activities, writing worships and more for all ages.