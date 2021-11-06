Universal Studios offering buy one, get one free tickets for holiday season

Guests can spend two days at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you looking for something to do with your friends during the holiday season? We've got an answer for you!

Universal Studios has a limited-time offer of buy one, get one free tickets starting from $164 per adult ticket.

Guests can spend two days at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure. The amusement park said on its website the tickets can be used on nonconsecutive days.

Guests can start to buy their tickets now up until Dec. 16 and can plan their trips up until Feb. 4, 2022.

The special Holidays at Universal take place from Nov. 13- Dec.17.

Blockout dates do apply and are from Dec. 18, 2021, until Jan. 3, 2022.

So how do you get this deal?

Just visit a participating Wendy's location, purchase a specially-marked cup with a promo code and enter the promo code when purchasing online. You can always purchase tickets here.