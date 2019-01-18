Here are some of the top events in the First Coast this MLK day weekend!

5. ‘Funny As Ish’ Comedy Tour

Comedian and actor Mike Epps brings the “Funny As Ish Comedy Tour” to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. Accompanying Epps is special guest host Sommore, Earthquake, Lavell Crawford and DC Young Fly.

Friday, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Tickets

4. Jacksonville Home and Garden Show

Saturday, 10 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, 10 – 5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION for Military, seniors and kids.

FREE Parking

Morocco Shrine Center

3. Masters of Illusion

This family-friendly show is filled with fast-paced tricks, sleight of hand magic, escape artists, audience participation, comedy magic and grand illusions

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Theatre

2. Southern Swells Mini Bar Festival

Saturday, 4 p.m.

The Mini Bar

1. St. Augustine Film Festival

See 40 independent and foreign films, and documentaries during this First Festival on the First Coast January 17-20th! Attend parties at night. A dozen filmmakers or their subjects will attend including Karen Allen, Robert Schwartzman, Paul Lieberstein (The Office) renown race car driver Hurley Haywood, artist Frosty Myers, Flagler College's Tracy Halcomb, and more! The fest has been entertaining the public for neatly a decade.

Click here, for more info