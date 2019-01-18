Here are some of the top events in the First Coast this MLK day weekend!
5. ‘Funny As Ish’ Comedy Tour
Comedian and actor Mike Epps brings the “Funny As Ish Comedy Tour” to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. Accompanying Epps is special guest host Sommore, Earthquake, Lavell Crawford and DC Young Fly.
Friday, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
4. Jacksonville Home and Garden Show
Saturday, 10 – 6 p.m.
Sunday, 10 – 5 p.m.
FREE ADMISSION for Military, seniors and kids.
FREE Parking
Morocco Shrine Center
3. Masters of Illusion
This family-friendly show is filled with fast-paced tricks, sleight of hand magic, escape artists, audience participation, comedy magic and grand illusions
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Florida Theatre
2. Southern Swells Mini Bar Festival
Saturday, 4 p.m.
The Mini Bar
1. St. Augustine Film Festival
See 40 independent and foreign films, and documentaries during this First Festival on the First Coast January 17-20th! Attend parties at night. A dozen filmmakers or their subjects will attend including Karen Allen, Robert Schwartzman, Paul Lieberstein (The Office) renown race car driver Hurley Haywood, artist Frosty Myers, Flagler College's Tracy Halcomb, and more! The fest has been entertaining the public for neatly a decade.
