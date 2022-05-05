2nd Annual Taco & Tequila Festival returning to Jacksonville

Organizers say this year's entertainment line up will be massive, with bands playing blues, reggae and electronic genres.

Get ready for tacos! The 2nd Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival is coming back to Jacksonville this year as a two-day festival in Riverside Park.

The festival will take place on Sept. 24 and 25 and will feature dishes from over 20 restaurants and food trucks.

If you get thirsty, there will also be tequila stations and craft margaritas to wash it all down.

The festival is a fundraiser for several local Jacksonville nonprofits benefiting the arts, community enrichment and education here on the First Coast.