Has Super Bowl madness set in yet? If not, brace yourself.

This Sunday nearly 100 million people will be indulging in the timeless tradition of eating a ton of food, staying up way too late and yelling at TV screens across America.

But maybe you're Bowlin' on a budget this year. No worries, we've got you and your wallet covered. Here's an ultimate list of all the First Coast deals, happenings and freebies this Super Bowl Sunday.

WATCH PARTIES

Wicked Barley - Celebrate the game with a watch party at Wicked Barley! Specials include $1 off drafts and house wine, $6 House-made Pretzels and 20 Buffalo Wings for $20.

Monkey's Uncle - Free food buffet! Yep, seriously. They will also be raffling off a Bud Light Electric guitar.

- Free food buffet! Yep, seriously. They will also be raffling off a Bud Light Electric guitar. My Place Bar And Grill - Not many details here but we're told there will be free food provided by the venue plus a potluck.

- Not many details here but we're told there will be free food provided by the venue plus a potluck. Brewz- $5 for any local pint for the entire game plus a potluck complete with Lobster Mac and Cheese and Buffalo Dip.

$5 for any local pint for the entire game plus a potluck complete with Lobster Mac and Cheese and Buffalo Dip. The Walnut Inn - $10 Domestic Buckets and $1 Jello Shots. Free bushel of oysters for the crowd, first come first served.

$10 Domestic Buckets and $1 Jello Shots. Free bushel of oysters for the crowd, first come first served. Broken Spoke - Bring an item for a puppy or a cat for their Puppy Bowl Party and receive a free appetizer.

SUPERMARKET DEALS

Publix - Publix Deli Style Chicken Breast Dip, 2 for $7.

- Publix Deli Style Chicken Breast Dip, 2 for $7. Publix - Deli sandwich platter for $27.

Deli sandwich platter for $27. Winn Dixie - Chicken breast, thighs and drumsticks for .89 cents lb.

- Chicken breast, thighs and drumsticks for .89 cents lb. Winn Dixie - Chicken wings for $2.49.

FOOD DEALS

Buffalo Wild Wings - If the game goes into OT, BW3s will give customers a free five-piece, snack-sized wings between 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 18.

- If the game goes into OT, BW3s will give customers a free five-piece, snack-sized wings between 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 18. Hardee's : free sausage biscuit from 7-10 a.m. local time Feb. 8 if an interception is returned for a touchdown during the game.

: free sausage biscuit from 7-10 a.m. local time Feb. 8 if an interception is returned for a touchdown during the game. Little Caesar's : free two-liter of Pepsi with any online purchase and the code FREE2L1.

: free two-liter of Pepsi with any online purchase and the code FREE2L1. Papa John's: free large two-topping pizza beginning Feb. 4 for rewards members who spend at least $20 now through Sunday.

free large two-topping pizza beginning Feb. 4 for rewards members who spend at least $20 now through Sunday. Wendy's : free Baconator — spend $10 on Wendy's through DoorDash and get a free Baconator and free delivery with the code FREEBACONATOR.

: free Baconator — spend $10 on Wendy's through DoorDash and get a free Baconator and free delivery with the code FREEBACONATOR. Applebee's : $14.99 unlimited riblets, tenders and shrimp.

Panda Express : $10 off a Family Feast or $25 off two Family Feasts with the promo code TOUCHDOWN.

: $10 off a Family Feast or $25 off two Family Feasts with the promo code TOUCHDOWN. Sam's Club : $11.98 Massive Meatball Pizza.

: $11.98 Massive Meatball Pizza. Sonic Drive-In: $2.99 Oreo A La Mode and Cinnabon Cinnasnacks A La Mode desserts.

Know of a local deal, recipe or watch party? Please email us at News@FirstCoastnews.com

BONUS: CHEAP & EASY RECIPES