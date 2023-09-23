Some restaurants and businesses saw more customers due to the concert, which workers say they enjoy.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The ‘Sing Out Loud’ festival is drawing a crowd in St. Augustine. Thousands packed Francis Field Friday and Saturday.

First Coast News talked with the people working at ‘Rise and Vape’ and they say they didn’t see many people during the day, but they’re hopeful to see more visitors.

“It’s a really fun thing to go do to go and see all of the live bands, especially in St. Augustine, a good, historic environment,” said Abigail Jordan, who works at Rise and Vape.

‘Sing Out Loud’ is a two day event in St. Augustine with businesses like ‘Witty Whisker Cat Café’ noticing more customers.

“Everyone that comes here and they are very surprised that we have cats and we have lots of snacks and drinks,” said Skirmante Danial, an employee with Witty Whisker.

“This definitely brings more people in, more visitors and more people finding out about us, so it’s a good impact,” she said.

Meanwhile, at ‘Rise and Vape’ in the Hamblem Plaza, they are waiting for the festival crowd to come in late Friday night or Saturday.

“Not too many customers came before the concert to come get anything so it’s kind of a blow for us,” said Briana Dainardi, a Rise and Vape employee.

Mumford and Sons & Maggie Rogers will perform.