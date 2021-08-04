Road closures to know about for Jax River Jams

Country music singer-songwriter Chase Rice will perform, with openers The Firewater Tent Revival. Gates open at 5 p.m., with road closures in place through midnight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A four-week concert series in Downtown Jacksonville is set to bring music and fans to the site of the former Jacksonville Landing, and along with it, several road closures for those working, living or driving in the area to know about.

Thursday night, country music singer-songwriter Chase Rice will perform, with local openers The Firewater Tent Revival. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Beginning Thursday morning and lasting through midnight, the following road closures will be in place:

Hogan St. from Bay St. to the Northbank River Walk

Laura St. from Bay St. to E. Independent Dr.*

E. Independent Dr. from Hogan St. to Newnan St.*

Main Street Bridge Pedestrian Southbound Ramp

Northbank Riverwalk from Hogan St. to the Main Street Bridge

*Detour available

The concert series begins Thursday and continues each Thursday of the month through April 29. The opening act will start performing at 6 p.m. and the main headliner for the evening will go on at 7:30 p.m.

Although the event is held outside, face masks are still required amongst other COVID-19 precautions and social distancing guidelines.

In addition to national headliners, the concert series will feature local and regional openers along with local food and business vendors.

See below for the full lineup:

April 8 - Chase Rice with Local Opener The Firewater Tent Revival

April 15 - New Found Glory with Local Opener Universal Green

April 22 - Quad City DJ’s with Local Opener LPT

April 29 - Sugar Ray with Local Opener Honey Hounds