Monster Jam returns to Jacksonville for another high-octane weekend packed with four-wheel excitement.

The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks will once again go head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and other racing competitions.

The best part? Tickets are affordably priced for the whole family with seats starting at just $15 each.

See trucks do backflips, show off their vertical two-wheel skills and race at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

At the Monster Jam Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and more.

Catch the show Feb. 29 starting at 7 p.m.

The Pit Party opens from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

More here.