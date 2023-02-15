'Pretty Woman: The Musical' coming to Broadway in Jacksonville stage

The Broadway adaptation of the well loved film features many of the movie's iconic moments and stars Adam Pascal of "Rent" fame.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you still need a gift for your Valentine or you just want to catch an iconic story brought to life on stage, "Pretty Woman: The Musical" is coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Wednesday through Sunday.

The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville presents the story of an East Coast billionaire who comes across a young prostitute on the streets of Hollywood and ends up falling in love with her in the midst of an adventure. The play is based on the 1990 film starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

First Coast News got the chance to talk to Adam Pascal, who plays Edward in the touring production.

"There's a lot of iconic moments, there are a lot of iconic scenes, and so they stay very true to those moments and those scenes," Pascal said. "But, you know, we're presenting this in a completely new way, because we're presenting it as a musical. So our characters break into song where Mr. Gere and Miss Roberts did not."

Broadway fans may recognize Pascal from his role as Roger in the original Broadway cast and film version of "Rent." It's the role that launched his career, after initially starting out playing music in rock bands.

"It was this incredibly wonderful surprise in my life that put me on a path and took me on a journey that I'm still on," Pascal said. "The role of Roger was somebody that was very close to me personally, the reason I think why I was so successful in that part, having never done anything like that before, it's because the character had so many similarities to me as a person. And it's a character that that continues to resonate with people again, as does the show itself."

Jacksonville audiences can catch the musical all week, with performances Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. For a link to buy tickets, click here.