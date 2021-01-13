Outdoor event venue Alberi to host 'Funk N' Brunch' Sunday in Springfield

Alberi hosted its first event, a soft opening featuring food, art, live music and beer, in November. Now, round two features brunch bites and funky tunes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get ready to bring the funk on Sunday in Springfield.

Alberi, an open-air venue located at 1819 North Main St. in Historic Springfield, is hosting its second event Sunday from 11 a.m. to sundown. Funk N' Brunch will feature live art, funky tunes, brunch bites and mimosas.

Entertainment will feature live drums, horns and acoustics integrated with house and disco tracks, according to Alberi's Instagram. DJ Papi Disco, DJ Joey Funk and DJ JB Dizzy will spin atop the venue's boom truck-turned-DJ booth.

Food vendors include Khloe's Kitchen, Nature's Drip, Classic Cookies, Chop It Charlie Jax and Greedy Little Pig, with brunch fare ranging from breakfast tacos and short rib hash to vegan donuts and coffee. Bread and Board will supply the event's mimosa bar featuring fresh-pressed orange juice, with a full bar offering spirits by Manifest Distilling.

During the event, a live art performance will also take place featuring a collaboration between Grace Bio and Alberi Founder Evan Metz.

The event will also feature cornhole, tetherball and basketball to keep the younger and younger-at-heart attendees entertained.

Metz told First Coast News in November he's trying to create a unique experience for the Jacksonville area, with ever-evolving events and incorporating more permanent art installations as time progresses.