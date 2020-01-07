Orange Park celebrating Fourth of July with vehicle parade

Celebrate the Fourth of July social distancing style with a vehicle parade which kicks off in Orange Park at 9 a.m.

The Town of Orange Park will be celebrating this year's Fourth of July with a vehicle parade Saturday morning.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. and will be a celebration of Independence Day social distancing style, according to a release about the event. Residents are asked to join in on the fun via their lawn to help celebrate. Decorations are encouraged and free mini flags can be picked up.

The parade will start at BestBet and travel south on River Road turning onto Kingsley Avenue. The parade will cross US17 and continue west, turning right on to Plainfield Avenue. Vehicles will disband at the intersection of Plainfield Avenue and Wells Road.

Spectators can watch the parade from any sidewalk along the parade route and a list of public access viewing locations can be found below:

River Road at these intersections: Loring Avenue Campbell Avenue Blake Avenue Stiles Avenue

River Road in front of Moosehaven (The Moosehaven campus is closed to the public. No public parking will be permitted on their grounds.) Street parking is available along the eastern portion of Kingsley Avenue.

Kingsley Avenue Parking is available in the Florida Department of Transportation Park & Ride lot located in the southeast corner of the CVS/Winn-Dixie lot which is at the corner of US17 and Kingsley Avenue

Plainfield Avenue Parking is available at Orange Park Elementary and The Springs Church

