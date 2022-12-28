NYE Events: Fireworks, parties and toasts around the First Coast

As we prepare to enter the New Year, there are dozens of celebrations planned all around the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another year has come and gone. Doesn't time fly?

As we prepare to enter the new year, there are dozens of celebrations planned all around the First Coast. Firework displays, parties and much more will be happening this weekend.

Here's a list of where you can celebrate the new year in style.

New Year's Eve Fireworks by Coggin Chevrolet at the Avenues

Where: Along the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville

Say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display over the St. Johns River. Make your way down to the waterfront with friends or family before midnight to snag a great seat for the festivities. Fireworks will begin exactly at midnight. This year fireworks will be launched from a barge on the St. Johns River between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels and high above the St. Johns River from the Acosta Bridge.

These locations are able to be viewed from both the North and South banks in Downtown Jacksonville in addition to viewing from Brooklyn and under the Fuller Warren Bridge where the Riverside Arts Market is held. The fireworks show will begin at midnight to ring in 2023.

Fernandina Beach NYE fireworks

Downtown Fernandina Beach

On NYE in Downtown Fernandina Beach there will be a night of family friendly fun, food vendors, party hats and fireworks!

First Coast Comedy Blue Year's Eve Event .

. Where: First Coast Comedy

Leave the kids at home for a night of bawdy, outrageous comedy! Usher in the New Year with jokes, scenes, and characters that are wholly unfit for polite conversation.

The Grape and Grain Exchange NYE Celebration

Where: 2000 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Enjoy live music by LPT in the Parlour, jams by DJ Jenn in the front! Food by Hard Pressed Burgers to keep you going into the night and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight! Space is limited!

Early Bird New Years Eve

Legacy Ale Works, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Celebrate New Year's Eve but be home before bedtime. The Early Bird New Year's Eve is a free family friendly event will feature fun for all! Legacy will have MagnetiX DJ Services pumping out tunes from 3 to 6 p.m. Then you can head out into the courtyard for a fun-filled countdown at with a free champagne or "sparkling" toast at "midnight" (aka 6 p.m.). Legacy will be offering drink specials all night as well as games and dancing for the little ones.

Are we missing something? Please reach out to news@firstcoastnews.com.

