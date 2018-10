The 2018 Naval Station Jacksonville Air Show released the times the Blue Angels will be flying this month.

The Blue Angels will be headlining the event. They will fly Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. after conducting a flyover to kickoff the Florida-Georgia game.

On Sunday, they will perform at 3 p.m.

The air show is on Oct. 27 to Oct. 28.

