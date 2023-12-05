Rekita Jones honors her daughter, Alexcia Anderson, who was shot and killed while driving home from a Jaguars game in January in a Mother's Day event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mothers who have lost their children to gun violence in Jacksonville are speaking out during this weekend’s ‘Silent Women Speaking’ event.

Rekita Jones honors her daughter, Alexcia Anderson, who was shot and killed while driving home from a Jaguars game in January.

“They got off on 95 and Forest Street and at that time, they were cut off and someone proceeded to shoot into the vehicle,” said Jones.

Someone shot into Anderson's vehicle hitting her and a friend.

Anderson died and her friend suffered severe injuries.

Anderson's daughter is now being partially raised by her grandmother.

“She believed in her family and she loved her family and she was a new mom, Jones said. "Her daughter at the time of her death was 16 months."

‘Silent Women Speaking’ founded by Haraka Carswell, is having its annual Mother’s Day gatherings.

On Friday, mothers set up tables at the Potters House in West Jacksonville in honor of loved ones. Some moms flew in from different states.

“It’s hard for Mother’s Day so for me, this is a way to give them that love and give them that support they need,” said Carswell.

Although this event doesn’t bring Anderson back, her mother hopes that justice will soon come and says she’s thankful to share a bond with other moms.