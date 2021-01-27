Monster Jam returns to Jacksonville March 6-7

There will be limiting seating at the event. Social distancing and face covering guidelines will be enforced.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monster Jam will return to Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field between March 6-7 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Saturday event on March 6 will begin at 7 p.m. with the Monster Jam Pit Party on Saturday beginning at 3:30 p.m. The Sunday event on March 7 will begin at 1 p.m.

Fans are invited to attend the event. Tickets start at $20 with Monster Jam Preferred Customers already being allowed to purchase their tickets. The general public will be able to buy tickets on Feb. 2nd.

There will be three challenges during the event: Freestyle, Skills Challenge and Racing. Fans will be able to vote for the winner of the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competition on the smartphones.

Among the trucks featured at the event will be:

Grave Digger

Megalodon

Bakugan Dragonoid

Max-D

Scooby-Doo

Mohawk Warrior

Zombia

Rage

Avenger

Over Board

Black Pearl

According to Monster Jam, seating capacity will be reduced to a pod seating structure, which will allow groups to sit together while social distancing from each other.

Monster Jam will allow fans to buy merchandise at the event, though it will be contactless. Fans can order merchandise onsite or in advance and can pick their items up at a contactless pickup station.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will also be available to fans on Saturday on March 6 with limited capacity. The Monster Jam Pit Party allows people to see the massive monster trucks up close, watch pre-race interview and participate in drive Q&A's.

Drivers will also sign autographs and take pictures with attendees. Face coverings and social distancing will be enforced and attendees will be screened before entering.

Tickets for the Pit Party start at $15.